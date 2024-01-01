Belize dollars to Euros today

Convert BZD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
458.27 eur

BZ$1.000 BZD = €0.4583 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46360.4682
Low0.45700.4570
Average0.46040.4625
Change-0.91%-1.42%
1 BZD to EUR stats

The performance of BZD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4636 and a 30 day low of 0.4570. This means the 30 day average was 0.4604. The change for BZD to EUR was -0.91.

The performance of BZD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4682 and a 90 day low of 0.4570. This means the 90 day average was 0.4625. The change for BZD to EUR was -1.42.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Euro
1 BZD0.45827 EUR
5 BZD2.29137 EUR
10 BZD4.58274 EUR
20 BZD9.16548 EUR
50 BZD22.91370 EUR
100 BZD45.82740 EUR
250 BZD114.56850 EUR
500 BZD229.13700 EUR
1000 BZD458.27400 EUR
2000 BZD916.54800 EUR
5000 BZD2,291.37000 EUR
10000 BZD4,582.74000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Belize Dollar
1 EUR2.18210 BZD
5 EUR10.91050 BZD
10 EUR21.82100 BZD
20 EUR43.64200 BZD
50 EUR109.10500 BZD
100 EUR218.21000 BZD
250 EUR545.52500 BZD
500 EUR1,091.05000 BZD
1000 EUR2,182.10000 BZD
2000 EUR4,364.20000 BZD
5000 EUR10,910.50000 BZD
10000 EUR21,821.00000 BZD