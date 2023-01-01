Belize dollars to Euros today

1.00000 BZD = 0.45692 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87371.0857590.35721.493991.677480.9642518.7447
1 GBP1.1445611.2427103.4191.709961.919971.1036421.4543
1 USD0.921050.804699183.2211.3761.5450.888117.2643
1 INR0.01106720.009669430.012016210.01653430.0185650.01067160.207451

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Euro
1 BZD0.45692 EUR
5 BZD2.28462 EUR
10 BZD4.56924 EUR
20 BZD9.13848 EUR
50 BZD22.84620 EUR
100 BZD45.69240 EUR
250 BZD114.23100 EUR
500 BZD228.46200 EUR
1000 BZD456.92400 EUR
2000 BZD913.84800 EUR
5000 BZD2284.62000 EUR
10000 BZD4569.24000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Belize Dollar
1 EUR2.18855 BZD
5 EUR10.94275 BZD
10 EUR21.88550 BZD
20 EUR43.77100 BZD
50 EUR109.42750 BZD
100 EUR218.85500 BZD
250 EUR547.13750 BZD
500 EUR1094.27500 BZD
1000 EUR2188.55000 BZD
2000 EUR4377.10000 BZD
5000 EUR10942.75000 BZD
10000 EUR21885.50000 BZD