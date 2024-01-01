5 Belize dollars to Euros

Convert BZD to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 bzd
2.32 eur

1.00000 BZD = 0.46395 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Belize dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Euro
1 BZD0.46395 EUR
5 BZD2.31975 EUR
10 BZD4.63951 EUR
20 BZD9.27902 EUR
50 BZD23.19755 EUR
100 BZD46.39510 EUR
250 BZD115.98775 EUR
500 BZD231.97550 EUR
1000 BZD463.95100 EUR
2000 BZD927.90200 EUR
5000 BZD2319.75500 EUR
10000 BZD4639.51000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Belize Dollar
1 EUR2.15540 BZD
5 EUR10.77700 BZD
10 EUR21.55400 BZD
20 EUR43.10800 BZD
50 EUR107.77000 BZD
100 EUR215.54000 BZD
250 EUR538.85000 BZD
500 EUR1077.70000 BZD
1000 EUR2155.40000 BZD
2000 EUR4310.80000 BZD
5000 EUR10777.00000 BZD
10000 EUR21554.00000 BZD