Belize dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BZD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
1,871.28 pen

BZ$1.000 BZD = S/.1.871 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
BZD to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.89951.9251
Low1.85771.8463
Average1.87641.8799
Change-1.48%0.51%
1 BZD to PEN stats

The performance of BZD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8995 and a 30 day low of 1.8577. This means the 30 day average was 1.8764. The change for BZD to PEN was -1.48.

The performance of BZD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9251 and a 90 day low of 1.8463. This means the 90 day average was 1.8799. The change for BZD to PEN was 0.51.

How to convert Belize dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BZD1.87128 PEN
5 BZD9.35640 PEN
10 BZD18.71280 PEN
20 BZD37.42560 PEN
50 BZD93.56400 PEN
100 BZD187.12800 PEN
250 BZD467.82000 PEN
500 BZD935.64000 PEN
1000 BZD1,871.28000 PEN
2000 BZD3,742.56000 PEN
5000 BZD9,356.40000 PEN
10000 BZD18,712.80000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Belize Dollar
1 PEN0.53440 BZD
5 PEN2.67197 BZD
10 PEN5.34395 BZD
20 PEN10.68790 BZD
50 PEN26.71975 BZD
100 PEN53.43950 BZD
250 PEN133.59875 BZD
500 PEN267.19750 BZD
1000 PEN534.39500 BZD
2000 PEN1,068.79000 BZD
5000 PEN2,671.97500 BZD
10000 PEN5,343.95000 BZD