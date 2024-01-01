1 Belize dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BZD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 bzd
1.91 pen

1.00000 BZD = 1.91168 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BZD1.91168 PEN
5 BZD9.55840 PEN
10 BZD19.11680 PEN
20 BZD38.23360 PEN
50 BZD95.58400 PEN
100 BZD191.16800 PEN
250 BZD477.92000 PEN
500 BZD955.84000 PEN
1000 BZD1911.68000 PEN
2000 BZD3823.36000 PEN
5000 BZD9558.40000 PEN
10000 BZD19116.80000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Belize Dollar
1 PEN0.52310 BZD
5 PEN2.61551 BZD
10 PEN5.23101 BZD
20 PEN10.46202 BZD
50 PEN26.15505 BZD
100 PEN52.31010 BZD
250 PEN130.77525 BZD
500 PEN261.55050 BZD
1000 PEN523.10100 BZD
2000 PEN1046.20200 BZD
5000 PEN2615.50500 BZD
10000 PEN5231.01000 BZD