Belize dollars to Armenian drams today

Convert BZD to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
194,126 amd

BZ$1.000 BZD = ֏194.1 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BZD to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BZD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High194.3730194.5660
Low193.5250193.4130
Average193.9003193.9085
Change0.02%-0.05%
View full history

1 BZD to AMD stats

The performance of BZD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 194.3730 and a 30 day low of 193.5250. This means the 30 day average was 193.9003. The change for BZD to AMD was 0.02.

The performance of BZD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 194.5660 and a 90 day low of 193.4130. This means the 90 day average was 193.9085. The change for BZD to AMD was -0.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 BZD194.12600 AMD
5 BZD970.63000 AMD
10 BZD1,941.26000 AMD
20 BZD3,882.52000 AMD
50 BZD9,706.30000 AMD
100 BZD19,412.60000 AMD
250 BZD48,531.50000 AMD
500 BZD97,063.00000 AMD
1000 BZD194,126.00000 AMD
2000 BZD388,252.00000 AMD
5000 BZD970,630.00000 AMD
10000 BZD1,941,260.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Belize Dollar
1 AMD0.00515 BZD
5 AMD0.02576 BZD
10 AMD0.05151 BZD
20 AMD0.10303 BZD
50 AMD0.25756 BZD
100 AMD0.51513 BZD
250 AMD1.28782 BZD
500 AMD2.57565 BZD
1000 AMD5.15129 BZD
2000 AMD10.30258 BZD
5000 AMD25.75645 BZD
10000 AMD51.51290 BZD