Belize dollars to Armenian drams today

Convert BZD to AMD at the real exchange rate

1000 bzd
199683 amd

1.00000 BZD = 199.68300 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.37441.3759583.22331.347450.8049261.545361.67168
1 ZAR0.054423710.07488414.529310.0733330.04380690.08410380.0909788
1 CAD0.72677113.354160.48420.9792870.5849971.123121.21493
1 INR0.01201590.2207840.016533210.01619080.009671880.01856880.0200867

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 BZD199.68300 AMD
5 BZD998.41500 AMD
10 BZD1996.83000 AMD
20 BZD3993.66000 AMD
50 BZD9984.15000 AMD
100 BZD19968.30000 AMD
250 BZD49920.75000 AMD
500 BZD99841.50000 AMD
1000 BZD199683.00000 AMD
2000 BZD399366.00000 AMD
5000 BZD998415.00000 AMD
10000 BZD1996830.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Belize Dollar
1 AMD0.00501 BZD
5 AMD0.02504 BZD
10 AMD0.05008 BZD
20 AMD0.10016 BZD
50 AMD0.25040 BZD
100 AMD0.50079 BZD
250 AMD1.25198 BZD
500 AMD2.50396 BZD
1000 AMD5.00793 BZD
2000 AMD10.01586 BZD
5000 AMD25.03965 BZD
10000 AMD50.07930 BZD