Belize dollars to Hungarian forints today
Convert BZD to HUF at the real exchange rate
|1 BZD to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|183.6880
|186.0440
|Low
|178.6630
|176.9770
|Average
|180.7048
|181.0882
|Change
|0.29%
|0.65%
1 BZD to HUF stats
The performance of BZD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 183.6880 and a 30 day low of 178.6630. This means the 30 day average was 180.7048. The change for BZD to HUF was 0.29.
The performance of BZD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 186.0440 and a 90 day low of 176.9770. This means the 90 day average was 181.0882. The change for BZD to HUF was 0.65.
|Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Hungarian Forint
|1 BZD
|182.35000 HUF
|5 BZD
|911.75000 HUF
|10 BZD
|1,823.50000 HUF
|20 BZD
|3,647.00000 HUF
|50 BZD
|9,117.50000 HUF
|100 BZD
|18,235.00000 HUF
|250 BZD
|45,587.50000 HUF
|500 BZD
|91,175.00000 HUF
|1000 BZD
|182,350.00000 HUF
|2000 BZD
|364,700.00000 HUF
|5000 BZD
|911,750.00000 HUF
|10000 BZD
|1,823,500.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Belize Dollar
|2000 HUF
|10.96792 BZD
|5000 HUF
|27.41980 BZD
|10000 HUF
|54.83960 BZD
|15000 HUF
|82.25940 BZD
|20000 HUF
|109.67920 BZD
|30000 HUF
|164.51880 BZD
|40000 HUF
|219.35840 BZD
|50000 HUF
|274.19800 BZD
|60000 HUF
|329.03760 BZD
|100000 HUF
|548.39600 BZD
|150000 HUF
|822.59400 BZD
|200000 HUF
|1,096.79200 BZD