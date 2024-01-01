15,000 Hungarian forints to Belize dollars

Convert HUF to BZD at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = BZ$0.005145 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
HUF to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BZD
1 HUF to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00540.0057
Low0.00510.0051
Average0.00530.0055
Change-4.55%-8.95%
1 HUF to BZD stats

The performance of HUF to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0054 and a 30 day low of 0.0051. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for HUF to BZD was -4.55.

The performance of HUF to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0057 and a 90 day low of 0.0051. This means the 90 day average was 0.0055. The change for HUF to BZD was -8.95.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Belize Dollar
2000 HUF10.29020 BZD
5000 HUF25.72550 BZD
10000 HUF51.45100 BZD
15000 HUF77.17650 BZD
20000 HUF102.90200 BZD
30000 HUF154.35300 BZD
40000 HUF205.80400 BZD
50000 HUF257.25500 BZD
60000 HUF308.70600 BZD
100000 HUF514.51000 BZD
150000 HUF771.76500 BZD
200000 HUF1,029.02000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 BZD194.36000 HUF
5 BZD971.80000 HUF
10 BZD1,943.60000 HUF
20 BZD3,887.20000 HUF
50 BZD9,718.00000 HUF
100 BZD19,436.00000 HUF
250 BZD48,590.00000 HUF
500 BZD97,180.00000 HUF
1000 BZD194,360.00000 HUF
2000 BZD388,720.00000 HUF
5000 BZD971,800.00000 HUF
10000 BZD1,943,600.00000 HUF