Belize dollars to Hungarian forints today

Convert BZD to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
182,423 huf

1.000 BZD = 182.4 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.8971.35983.1911.3440.7881.5341.658
1 ZAR0.05310.0724.4020.0710.0420.0810.088
1 CAD0.73613.903161.2040.9890.581.1281.22
1 INR0.0120.2270.01610.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 BZD182.42300 HUF
5 BZD912.11500 HUF
10 BZD1,824.23000 HUF
20 BZD3,648.46000 HUF
50 BZD9,121.15000 HUF
100 BZD18,242.30000 HUF
250 BZD45,605.75000 HUF
500 BZD91,211.50000 HUF
1000 BZD182,423.00000 HUF
2000 BZD364,846.00000 HUF
5000 BZD912,115.00000 HUF
10000 BZD1,824,230.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Belize Dollar
2000 HUF10.96356 BZD
5000 HUF27.40890 BZD
10000 HUF54.81780 BZD
15000 HUF82.22670 BZD
20000 HUF109.63560 BZD
30000 HUF164.45340 BZD
40000 HUF219.27120 BZD
50000 HUF274.08900 BZD
60000 HUF328.90680 BZD
100000 HUF548.17800 BZD
150000 HUF822.26700 BZD
200000 HUF1,096.35600 BZD