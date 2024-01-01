Belize dollars to Fijian dollars today

Convert BZD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
1,136.23 fjd

BZ$1.000 BZD = FJ$1.136 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BZD to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BZD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.14291.1429
Low1.11941.1194
Average1.12991.1293
Change0.74%0.25%
View full history

1 BZD to FJD stats

The performance of BZD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1429 and a 30 day low of 1.1194. This means the 30 day average was 1.1299. The change for BZD to FJD was 0.74.

The performance of BZD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1429 and a 90 day low of 1.1194. This means the 90 day average was 1.1293. The change for BZD to FJD was 0.25.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BZD1.13623 FJD
5 BZD5.68115 FJD
10 BZD11.36230 FJD
20 BZD22.72460 FJD
50 BZD56.81150 FJD
100 BZD113.62300 FJD
250 BZD284.05750 FJD
500 BZD568.11500 FJD
1000 BZD1,136.23000 FJD
2000 BZD2,272.46000 FJD
5000 BZD5,681.15000 FJD
10000 BZD11,362.30000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 FJD0.88010 BZD
5 FJD4.40050 BZD
10 FJD8.80100 BZD
20 FJD17.60200 BZD
50 FJD44.00500 BZD
100 FJD88.01000 BZD
250 FJD220.02500 BZD
500 FJD440.05000 BZD
1000 FJD880.10000 BZD
2000 FJD1,760.20000 BZD
5000 FJD4,400.50000 BZD
10000 FJD8,801.00000 BZD