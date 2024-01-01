Belize dollars to Brazilian reais today

Convert BZD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
2,864.03 brl

BZ$1.000 BZD = R$2.864 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.87612.8761
Low2.70812.5374
Average2.77322.6888
Change4.36%12.60%
1 BZD to BRL stats

The performance of BZD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8761 and a 30 day low of 2.7081. This means the 30 day average was 2.7732. The change for BZD to BRL was 4.36.

The performance of BZD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8761 and a 90 day low of 2.5374. This means the 90 day average was 2.6888. The change for BZD to BRL was 12.60.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

How to convert Belize dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BZD2.86403 BRL
5 BZD14.32015 BRL
10 BZD28.64030 BRL
20 BZD57.28060 BRL
50 BZD143.20150 BRL
100 BZD286.40300 BRL
250 BZD716.00750 BRL
500 BZD1,432.01500 BRL
1000 BZD2,864.03000 BRL
2000 BZD5,728.06000 BRL
5000 BZD14,320.15000 BRL
10000 BZD28,640.30000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Belize Dollar
1 BRL0.34916 BZD
5 BRL1.74580 BZD
10 BRL3.49159 BZD
20 BRL6.98318 BZD
50 BRL17.45795 BZD
100 BRL34.91590 BZD
250 BRL87.28975 BZD
500 BRL174.57950 BZD
1000 BRL349.15900 BZD
2000 BRL698.31800 BZD
5000 BRL1,745.79500 BZD
10000 BRL3,491.59000 BZD