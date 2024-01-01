Belize dollars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert BZD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
4,924.60 mad

BZ$1.000 BZD = د.م.4.925 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BZD to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BZD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.96905.0258
Low4.90474.9047
Average4.92944.9646
Change-0.46%-2.01%
View full history

1 BZD to MAD stats

The performance of BZD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9690 and a 30 day low of 4.9047. This means the 30 day average was 4.9294. The change for BZD to MAD was -0.46.

The performance of BZD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0258 and a 90 day low of 4.9047. This means the 90 day average was 4.9646. The change for BZD to MAD was -2.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BZD4.92460 MAD
5 BZD24.62300 MAD
10 BZD49.24600 MAD
20 BZD98.49200 MAD
50 BZD246.23000 MAD
100 BZD492.46000 MAD
250 BZD1,231.15000 MAD
500 BZD2,462.30000 MAD
1000 BZD4,924.60000 MAD
2000 BZD9,849.20000 MAD
5000 BZD24,623.00000 MAD
10000 BZD49,246.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Belize Dollar
1 MAD0.20306 BZD
5 MAD1.01531 BZD
10 MAD2.03062 BZD
20 MAD4.06124 BZD
50 MAD10.15310 BZD
100 MAD20.30620 BZD
250 MAD50.76550 BZD
500 MAD101.53100 BZD
1000 MAD203.06200 BZD
2000 MAD406.12400 BZD
5000 MAD1,015.31000 BZD
10000 MAD2,030.62000 BZD