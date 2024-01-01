1 thousand Belize dollars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BZD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
5,031.85 mad

1.00000 BZD = 5.03185 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BZD5.03185 MAD
5 BZD25.15925 MAD
10 BZD50.31850 MAD
20 BZD100.63700 MAD
50 BZD251.59250 MAD
100 BZD503.18500 MAD
250 BZD1257.96250 MAD
500 BZD2515.92500 MAD
1000 BZD5031.85000 MAD
2000 BZD10063.70000 MAD
5000 BZD25159.25000 MAD
10000 BZD50318.50000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Belize Dollar
1 MAD0.19873 BZD
5 MAD0.99367 BZD
10 MAD1.98734 BZD
20 MAD3.97468 BZD
50 MAD9.93670 BZD
100 MAD19.87340 BZD
250 MAD49.68350 BZD
500 MAD99.36700 BZD
1000 MAD198.73400 BZD
2000 MAD397.46800 BZD
5000 MAD993.67000 BZD
10000 MAD1987.34000 BZD