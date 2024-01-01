1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Belize dollars

Convert MAD to BZD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = BZ$0.2001 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
MAD to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BZD
1 MAD to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20430.2076
Low0.19980.1998
Average0.20200.2040
Change-0.90%-3.19%
1 MAD to BZD stats

The performance of MAD to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2043 and a 30 day low of 0.1998. This means the 30 day average was 0.2020. The change for MAD to BZD was -0.90.

The performance of MAD to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2076 and a 90 day low of 0.1998. This means the 90 day average was 0.2040. The change for MAD to BZD was -3.19.

1 USD1622.6090.7910.9491.3991.5391.34418.124
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.50711.2011.7691.9471.722.924
1 EUR1.054655.950.83311.4741.6221.41619.094

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Belize Dollar
1 MAD0.20012 BZD
5 MAD1.00061 BZD
10 MAD2.00122 BZD
20 MAD4.00244 BZD
50 MAD10.00610 BZD
100 MAD20.01220 BZD
250 MAD50.03050 BZD
500 MAD100.06100 BZD
1000 MAD200.12200 BZD
2000 MAD400.24400 BZD
5000 MAD1,000.61000 BZD
10000 MAD2,001.22000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BZD4.99695 MAD
5 BZD24.98475 MAD
10 BZD49.96950 MAD
20 BZD99.93900 MAD
50 BZD249.84750 MAD
100 BZD499.69500 MAD
250 BZD1,249.23750 MAD
500 BZD2,498.47500 MAD
1000 BZD4,996.95000 MAD
2000 BZD9,993.90000 MAD
5000 BZD24,984.75000 MAD
10000 BZD49,969.50000 MAD