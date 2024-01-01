Belize dollars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert BZD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
2,246 myr

BZ$1.000 BZD = RM2.246 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.35482.3715
Low2.24602.2460
Average2.33242.3477
Change-4.62%-5.27%
1 BZD to MYR stats

The performance of BZD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3548 and a 30 day low of 2.2460. This means the 30 day average was 2.3324. The change for BZD to MYR was -4.62.

The performance of BZD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3715 and a 90 day low of 2.2460. This means the 90 day average was 2.3477. The change for BZD to MYR was -5.27.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BZD2.24600 MYR
5 BZD11.23000 MYR
10 BZD22.46000 MYR
20 BZD44.92000 MYR
50 BZD112.30000 MYR
100 BZD224.60000 MYR
250 BZD561.50000 MYR
500 BZD1,123.00000 MYR
1000 BZD2,246.00000 MYR
2000 BZD4,492.00000 MYR
5000 BZD11,230.00000 MYR
10000 BZD22,460.00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Belize Dollar
1 MYR0.44524 BZD
5 MYR2.22618 BZD
10 MYR4.45236 BZD
20 MYR8.90472 BZD
50 MYR22.26180 BZD
100 MYR44.52360 BZD
250 MYR111.30900 BZD
500 MYR222.61800 BZD
1000 MYR445.23600 BZD
2000 MYR890.47200 BZD
5000 MYR2,226.18000 BZD
10000 MYR4,452.36000 BZD