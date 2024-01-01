Belize dollars to Japanese yen today

Convert BZD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
73,265 jpy

BZ$1.000 BZD = ¥73.27 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BZD to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BZD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High80.797580.7975
Low73.265073.2650
Average78.255178.5386
Change-9.20%-4.63%
View full history

1 BZD to JPY stats

The performance of BZD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 80.7975 and a 30 day low of 73.2650. This means the 30 day average was 78.2551. The change for BZD to JPY was -9.20.

The performance of BZD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 80.7975 and a 90 day low of 73.2650. This means the 90 day average was 78.5386. The change for BZD to JPY was -4.63.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BZD73.26500 JPY
5 BZD366.32500 JPY
10 BZD732.65000 JPY
20 BZD1,465.30000 JPY
50 BZD3,663.25000 JPY
100 BZD7,326.50000 JPY
250 BZD18,316.25000 JPY
500 BZD36,632.50000 JPY
1000 BZD73,265.00000 JPY
2000 BZD146,530.00000 JPY
5000 BZD366,325.00000 JPY
10000 BZD732,650.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Belize Dollar
100 JPY1.36491 BZD
1000 JPY13.64910 BZD
1500 JPY20.47365 BZD
2000 JPY27.29820 BZD
3000 JPY40.94730 BZD
5000 JPY68.24550 BZD
5400 JPY73.70514 BZD
10000 JPY136.49100 BZD
15000 JPY204.73650 BZD
20000 JPY272.98200 BZD
25000 JPY341.22750 BZD
30000 JPY409.47300 BZD