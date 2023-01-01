Belize dollars to Japanese yen today

Convert BZD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1000 bzd
74706 jpy

1.00000 BZD = 74.70610 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873651.085990.36951.493871.676680.964318.7456
1 GBP1.1446211.2429103.4351.709861.919091.1037621.4558
1 USD0.92090.80457183.22081.37571.544040.88817.2627
1 INR0.01106570.00966790.012016210.01653070.01855360.01067040.207433

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BZD74.70610 JPY
5 BZD373.53050 JPY
10 BZD747.06100 JPY
20 BZD1494.12200 JPY
50 BZD3735.30500 JPY
100 BZD7470.61000 JPY
250 BZD18676.52500 JPY
500 BZD37353.05000 JPY
1000 BZD74706.10000 JPY
2000 BZD149412.20000 JPY
5000 BZD373530.50000 JPY
10000 BZD747061.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Belize Dollar
100 JPY1.33858 BZD
1000 JPY13.38580 BZD
1500 JPY20.07870 BZD
2000 JPY26.77160 BZD
3000 JPY40.15740 BZD
5000 JPY66.92900 BZD
5400 JPY72.28332 BZD
10000 JPY133.85800 BZD
15000 JPY200.78700 BZD
20000 JPY267.71600 BZD
25000 JPY334.64500 BZD
30000 JPY401.57400 BZD