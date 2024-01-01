Belize dollars to Philippine pesos today

Convert BZD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
28,921.50 php

BZ$1.000 BZD = ₱28.92 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.298829.4616
Low28.921528.5459
Average29.205229.1722
Change-1.14%1.32%
1 BZD to PHP stats

The performance of BZD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.2988 and a 30 day low of 28.9215. This means the 30 day average was 29.2052. The change for BZD to PHP was -1.14.

The performance of BZD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.4616 and a 90 day low of 28.5459. This means the 90 day average was 29.1722. The change for BZD to PHP was 1.32.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BZD28.92150 PHP
5 BZD144.60750 PHP
10 BZD289.21500 PHP
20 BZD578.43000 PHP
50 BZD1,446.07500 PHP
100 BZD2,892.15000 PHP
250 BZD7,230.37500 PHP
500 BZD14,460.75000 PHP
1000 BZD28,921.50000 PHP
2000 BZD57,843.00000 PHP
5000 BZD144,607.50000 PHP
10000 BZD289,215.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Belize Dollar
1 PHP0.03458 BZD
5 PHP0.17288 BZD
10 PHP0.34576 BZD
20 PHP0.69153 BZD
50 PHP1.72882 BZD
100 PHP3.45764 BZD
250 PHP8.64410 BZD
500 PHP17.28820 BZD
1000 PHP34.57640 BZD
2000 PHP69.15280 BZD
5000 PHP172.88200 BZD
10000 PHP345.76400 BZD