20 Belize dollars to Philippine pesos

Convert BZD to PHP at the real exchange rate

20 bzd
559.64 php

1.00000 BZD = 27.98220 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BZD27.98220 PHP
5 BZD139.91100 PHP
10 BZD279.82200 PHP
20 BZD559.64400 PHP
50 BZD1399.11000 PHP
100 BZD2798.22000 PHP
250 BZD6995.55000 PHP
500 BZD13991.10000 PHP
1000 BZD27982.20000 PHP
2000 BZD55964.40000 PHP
5000 BZD139911.00000 PHP
10000 BZD279822.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Belize Dollar
1 PHP0.03574 BZD
5 PHP0.17869 BZD
10 PHP0.35737 BZD
20 PHP0.71474 BZD
50 PHP1.78686 BZD
100 PHP3.57371 BZD
250 PHP8.93427 BZD
500 PHP17.86855 BZD
1000 PHP35.73710 BZD
2000 PHP71.47420 BZD
5000 PHP178.68550 BZD
10000 PHP357.37100 BZD