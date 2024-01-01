Belize dollars to Philippine pesos today

Convert BZD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
28,110.30 php

1.000 BZD = 28.11 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1861.4741.6630.96618.252
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5831.7251.9471.1321.368
1 USD0.9220.788183.1861.3591.5340.89116.835
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BZD28.11030 PHP
5 BZD140.55150 PHP
10 BZD281.10300 PHP
20 BZD562.20600 PHP
50 BZD1,405.51500 PHP
100 BZD2,811.03000 PHP
250 BZD7,027.57500 PHP
500 BZD14,055.15000 PHP
1000 BZD28,110.30000 PHP
2000 BZD56,220.60000 PHP
5000 BZD140,551.50000 PHP
10000 BZD281,103.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Belize Dollar
1 PHP0.03557 BZD
5 PHP0.17787 BZD
10 PHP0.35574 BZD
20 PHP0.71148 BZD
50 PHP1.77871 BZD
100 PHP3.55742 BZD
250 PHP8.89355 BZD
500 PHP17.78710 BZD
1000 PHP35.57420 BZD
2000 PHP71.14840 BZD
5000 PHP177.87100 BZD
10000 PHP355.74200 BZD