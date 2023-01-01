Belize dollars to Philippine pesos today

Convert BZD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1000 bzd
27644.20 php

1.00000 BZD = 27.64420 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873751.085890.35591.493951.67730.964218.7437
1 GBP1.1444911.2427103.4131.709831.919671.1035221.4522
1 USD0.9210.804699183.2161.37591.544760.888217.2626
1 INR0.01106730.009670010.012016910.01653410.01856320.01067340.207443

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BZD27.64420 PHP
5 BZD138.22100 PHP
10 BZD276.44200 PHP
20 BZD552.88400 PHP
50 BZD1382.21000 PHP
100 BZD2764.42000 PHP
250 BZD6911.05000 PHP
500 BZD13822.10000 PHP
1000 BZD27644.20000 PHP
2000 BZD55288.40000 PHP
5000 BZD138221.00000 PHP
10000 BZD276442.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Belize Dollar
1 PHP0.03617 BZD
5 PHP0.18087 BZD
10 PHP0.36174 BZD
20 PHP0.72348 BZD
50 PHP1.80870 BZD
100 PHP3.61740 BZD
250 PHP9.04350 BZD
500 PHP18.08700 BZD
1000 PHP36.17400 BZD
2000 PHP72.34800 BZD
5000 PHP180.87000 BZD
10000 PHP361.74000 BZD