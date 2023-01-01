5 Philippine pesos to Belize dollars

Convert PHP to BZD at the real exchange rate

5 php
0.18 bzd

1.00000 PHP = 0.03611 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866141.1040591.89281.461491.620030.9288518.7327
1 GBP1.1545511.2747106.0961.687381.870431.072421.6282
1 USD0.905750.784498183.23251.323751.467350.841316.9673
1 INR0.01088220.009425380.012014510.01590420.01762950.01010780.203854

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Belize Dollar
1 PHP0.03611 BZD
5 PHP0.18055 BZD
10 PHP0.36109 BZD
20 PHP0.72218 BZD
50 PHP1.80546 BZD
100 PHP3.61092 BZD
250 PHP9.02730 BZD
500 PHP18.05460 BZD
1000 PHP36.10920 BZD
2000 PHP72.21840 BZD
5000 PHP180.54600 BZD
10000 PHP361.09200 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BZD27.69380 PHP
5 BZD138.46900 PHP
10 BZD276.93800 PHP
20 BZD553.87600 PHP
50 BZD1384.69000 PHP
100 BZD2769.38000 PHP
250 BZD6923.45000 PHP
500 BZD13846.90000 PHP
1000 BZD27693.80000 PHP
2000 BZD55387.60000 PHP
5000 BZD138469.00000 PHP
10000 BZD276938.00000 PHP