Belize dollars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BZD to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
1,344,320 tzs

BZ$1.000 BZD = tzs1,344 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
BZD to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,348.29001,348.2900
Low1,320.86001,291.7100
Average1,333.77331,313.6564
Change1.78%4.03%
1 BZD to TZS stats

The performance of BZD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,348.2900 and a 30 day low of 1,320.8600. This means the 30 day average was 1,333.7733. The change for BZD to TZS was 1.78.

The performance of BZD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,348.2900 and a 90 day low of 1,291.7100. This means the 90 day average was 1,313.6564. The change for BZD to TZS was 4.03.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BZD1,344.32000 TZS
5 BZD6,721.60000 TZS
10 BZD13,443.20000 TZS
20 BZD26,886.40000 TZS
50 BZD67,216.00000 TZS
100 BZD134,432.00000 TZS
250 BZD336,080.00000 TZS
500 BZD672,160.00000 TZS
1000 BZD1,344,320.00000 TZS
2000 BZD2,688,640.00000 TZS
5000 BZD6,721,600.00000 TZS
10000 BZD13,443,200.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Belize Dollar
1 TZS0.00074 BZD
5 TZS0.00372 BZD
10 TZS0.00744 BZD
20 TZS0.01488 BZD
50 TZS0.03719 BZD
100 TZS0.07439 BZD
250 TZS0.18597 BZD
500 TZS0.37194 BZD
1000 TZS0.74387 BZD
2000 TZS1.48775 BZD
5000 TZS3.71937 BZD
10000 TZS7.43873 BZD