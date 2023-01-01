5000 Tanzanian shillings to Belize dollars

Convert TZS to BZD at the real exchange rate

5,000 tzs
4.02 bzd

1.00000 TZS = 0.00080 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TZS to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 BZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86511.051487.52121.443471.653530.9623518.9281
1GBP1.1559411.21545101.1771.668691.911541.1124121.8815
1USD0.95110.822741183.24251.37291.57270.915318.0028
1INR0.01142580.009883660.012013110.01649280.0188930.01099560.216269

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Belize Dollar
1 TZS0.00080 BZD
5 TZS0.00402 BZD
10 TZS0.00805 BZD
20 TZS0.01609 BZD
50 TZS0.04023 BZD
100 TZS0.08047 BZD
250 TZS0.20117 BZD
500 TZS0.40234 BZD
1000 TZS0.80467 BZD
2000 TZS1.60934 BZD
5000 TZS4.02335 BZD
10000 TZS8.04671 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BZD1242.74000 TZS
5 BZD6213.70000 TZS
10 BZD12427.40000 TZS
20 BZD24854.80000 TZS
50 BZD62137.00000 TZS
100 BZD124274.00000 TZS
250 BZD310685.00000 TZS
500 BZD621370.00000 TZS
1000 BZD1242740.00000 TZS
2000 BZD2485480.00000 TZS
5000 BZD6213700.00000 TZS
10000 BZD12427400.00000 TZS