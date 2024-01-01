Belize dollars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert BZD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
3,903.58 hkd

BZ$1.000 BZD = $3.904 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.90713.9104
Low3.90323.8994
Average3.90473.9051
Change-0.02%-0.05%
1 BZD to HKD stats

The performance of BZD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9071 and a 30 day low of 3.9032. This means the 30 day average was 3.9047. The change for BZD to HKD was -0.02.

The performance of BZD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9104 and a 90 day low of 3.8994. This means the 90 day average was 3.9051. The change for BZD to HKD was -0.05.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BZD3.90358 HKD
5 BZD19.51790 HKD
10 BZD39.03580 HKD
20 BZD78.07160 HKD
50 BZD195.17900 HKD
100 BZD390.35800 HKD
250 BZD975.89500 HKD
500 BZD1,951.79000 HKD
1000 BZD3,903.58000 HKD
2000 BZD7,807.16000 HKD
5000 BZD19,517.90000 HKD
10000 BZD39,035.80000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Belize Dollar
100 HKD25.61750 BZD
200 HKD51.23500 BZD
300 HKD76.85250 BZD
500 HKD128.08750 BZD
1000 HKD256.17500 BZD
2000 HKD512.35000 BZD
2500 HKD640.43750 BZD
3000 HKD768.52500 BZD
4000 HKD1,024.70000 BZD
5000 HKD1,280.87500 BZD
10000 HKD2,561.75000 BZD
20000 HKD5,123.50000 BZD