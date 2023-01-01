Belize dollars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert BZD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
3,870.24 hkd

1.00000 BZD = 3.87024 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.36441.3759583.2211.347150.8046351.544641.67112
1 ZAR0.054453210.07492494.531650.07335660.04381490.08411060.090998
1 CAD0.72677113.3467160.48260.9790690.5847851.12261.21452
1 INR0.01201620.220670.016533710.01618760.009668650.01856070.0200805

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BZD3.87024 HKD
5 BZD19.35120 HKD
10 BZD38.70240 HKD
20 BZD77.40480 HKD
50 BZD193.51200 HKD
100 BZD387.02400 HKD
250 BZD967.56000 HKD
500 BZD1935.12000 HKD
1000 BZD3870.24000 HKD
2000 BZD7740.48000 HKD
5000 BZD19351.20000 HKD
10000 BZD38702.40000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Belize Dollar
100 HKD25.83820 BZD
200 HKD51.67640 BZD
300 HKD77.51460 BZD
500 HKD129.19100 BZD
1000 HKD258.38200 BZD
2000 HKD516.76400 BZD
2500 HKD645.95500 BZD
3000 HKD775.14600 BZD
4000 HKD1033.52800 BZD
5000 HKD1291.91000 BZD
10000 HKD2583.82000 BZD
20000 HKD5167.64000 BZD