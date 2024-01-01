Belize dollars to Chilean pesos today

Convert BZD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
475,533 clp

BZ$1.000 BZD = $475.5 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BZD to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BZD to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High478.3280478.3280
Low452.7580444.2500
Average468.2786463.5255
Change1.74%1.24%
View full history

1 BZD to CLP stats

The performance of BZD to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 478.3280 and a 30 day low of 452.7580. This means the 30 day average was 468.2786. The change for BZD to CLP was 1.74.

The performance of BZD to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 478.3280 and a 90 day low of 444.2500. This means the 90 day average was 463.5255. The change for BZD to CLP was 1.24.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 BZD475.53300 CLP
5 BZD2,377.66500 CLP
10 BZD4,755.33000 CLP
20 BZD9,510.66000 CLP
50 BZD23,776.65000 CLP
100 BZD47,553.30000 CLP
250 BZD118,883.25000 CLP
500 BZD237,766.50000 CLP
1000 BZD475,533.00000 CLP
2000 BZD951,066.00000 CLP
5000 BZD2,377,665.00000 CLP
10000 BZD4,755,330.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Belize Dollar
1 CLP0.00210 BZD
5 CLP0.01051 BZD
10 CLP0.02103 BZD
20 CLP0.04206 BZD
50 CLP0.10515 BZD
100 CLP0.21029 BZD
250 CLP0.52573 BZD
500 CLP1.05146 BZD
1000 CLP2.10291 BZD
2000 CLP4.20582 BZD
5000 CLP10.51455 BZD
10000 CLP21.02910 BZD