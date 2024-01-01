Belize dollars to Georgian laris today

Convert BZD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
1,355 gel

BZ$1.000 BZD = ₾1.355 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.38251.4350
Low1.34751.3358
Average1.36001.3811
Change-1.99%1.20%
1 BZD to GEL stats

The performance of BZD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3825 and a 30 day low of 1.3475. This means the 30 day average was 1.3600. The change for BZD to GEL was -1.99.

The performance of BZD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4350 and a 90 day low of 1.3358. This means the 90 day average was 1.3811. The change for BZD to GEL was 1.20.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Belize dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BZD1.35500 GEL
5 BZD6.77500 GEL
10 BZD13.55000 GEL
20 BZD27.10000 GEL
50 BZD67.75000 GEL
100 BZD135.50000 GEL
250 BZD338.75000 GEL
500 BZD677.50000 GEL
1000 BZD1,355.00000 GEL
2000 BZD2,710.00000 GEL
5000 BZD6,775.00000 GEL
10000 BZD13,550.00000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Belize Dollar
1 GEL0.73801 BZD
5 GEL3.69004 BZD
10 GEL7.38007 BZD
20 GEL14.76014 BZD
50 GEL36.90035 BZD
100 GEL73.80070 BZD
250 GEL184.50175 BZD
500 GEL369.00350 BZD
1000 GEL738.00700 BZD
2000 GEL1,476.01400 BZD
5000 GEL3,690.03500 BZD
10000 GEL7,380.07000 BZD