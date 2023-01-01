1 thousand Georgian laris to Belize dollars

Convert GEL to BZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
752.14 bzd

1.00000 GEL = 0.75214 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34 UTC
GEL to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 BZD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.04887.18011.433191.646890.9623518.5206
1GBP1.153811.2091100.5821.65351.900061.1103621.3676
1USD0.95420.827061183.18711.367551.571460.9182517.6723
1INR0.01147050.009942180.012021110.01643940.01889070.01103840.21244

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Belize Dollar
1 GEL0.75214 BZD
5 GEL3.76072 BZD
10 GEL7.52144 BZD
20 GEL15.04288 BZD
50 GEL37.60720 BZD
100 GEL75.21440 BZD
250 GEL188.03600 BZD
500 GEL376.07200 BZD
1000 GEL752.14400 BZD
2000 GEL1504.28800 BZD
5000 GEL3760.72000 BZD
10000 GEL7521.44000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BZD1.32953 GEL
5 BZD6.64765 GEL
10 BZD13.29530 GEL
20 BZD26.59060 GEL
50 BZD66.47650 GEL
100 BZD132.95300 GEL
250 BZD332.38250 GEL
500 BZD664.76500 GEL
1000 BZD1329.53000 GEL
2000 BZD2659.06000 GEL
5000 BZD6647.65000 GEL
10000 BZD13295.30000 GEL