Belize dollars to South Korean wons today

Convert BZD to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
679,030 krw

BZ$1.000 BZD = ₩679.0 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High694.9850696.5850
Low679.0300673.8000
Average690.3900687.9811
Change-1.68%0.18%
1 BZD to KRW stats

The performance of BZD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 694.9850 and a 30 day low of 679.0300. This means the 30 day average was 690.3900. The change for BZD to KRW was -1.68.

The performance of BZD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 696.5850 and a 90 day low of 673.8000. This means the 90 day average was 687.9811. The change for BZD to KRW was 0.18.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / South Korean Won
1 BZD679.03000 KRW
5 BZD3,395.15000 KRW
10 BZD6,790.30000 KRW
20 BZD13,580.60000 KRW
50 BZD33,951.50000 KRW
100 BZD67,903.00000 KRW
250 BZD169,757.50000 KRW
500 BZD339,515.00000 KRW
1000 BZD679,030.00000 KRW
2000 BZD1,358,060.00000 KRW
5000 BZD3,395,150.00000 KRW
10000 BZD6,790,300.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Belize Dollar
1 KRW0.00147 BZD
5 KRW0.00736 BZD
10 KRW0.01473 BZD
20 KRW0.02945 BZD
50 KRW0.07363 BZD
100 KRW0.14727 BZD
250 KRW0.36817 BZD
500 KRW0.73635 BZD
1000 KRW1.47269 BZD
2000 KRW2.94538 BZD
5000 KRW7.36345 BZD
10000 KRW14.72690 BZD
20000 KRW29.45380 BZD
30000 KRW44.18070 BZD
40000 KRW58.90760 BZD
50000 KRW73.63450 BZD