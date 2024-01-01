Belize dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert BZD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
261,790.00 crc

BZ$1.000 BZD = ₡261.8 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BZD to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BZD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High267.0250267.0250
Low261.1350253.8200
Average263.7146261.3844
Change-0.35%3.14%
View full history

1 BZD to CRC stats

The performance of BZD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 267.0250 and a 30 day low of 261.1350. This means the 30 day average was 263.7146. The change for BZD to CRC was -0.35.

The performance of BZD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 267.0250 and a 90 day low of 253.8200. This means the 90 day average was 261.3844. The change for BZD to CRC was 3.14.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BZD261.79000 CRC
5 BZD1,308.95000 CRC
10 BZD2,617.90000 CRC
20 BZD5,235.80000 CRC
50 BZD13,089.50000 CRC
100 BZD26,179.00000 CRC
250 BZD65,447.50000 CRC
500 BZD130,895.00000 CRC
1000 BZD261,790.00000 CRC
2000 BZD523,580.00000 CRC
5000 BZD1,308,950.00000 CRC
10000 BZD2,617,900.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Belize Dollar
1 CRC0.00382 BZD
5 CRC0.01910 BZD
10 CRC0.03820 BZD
20 CRC0.07640 BZD
50 CRC0.19099 BZD
100 CRC0.38199 BZD
250 CRC0.95497 BZD
500 CRC1.90993 BZD
1000 CRC3.81986 BZD
2000 CRC7.63972 BZD
5000 CRC19.09930 BZD
10000 CRC38.19860 BZD