1,000 bzd
263,122 crc

1.00000 BZD = 263.12200 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BZD263.12200 CRC
5 BZD1315.61000 CRC
10 BZD2631.22000 CRC
20 BZD5262.44000 CRC
50 BZD13156.10000 CRC
100 BZD26312.20000 CRC
250 BZD65780.50000 CRC
500 BZD131561.00000 CRC
1000 BZD263122.00000 CRC
2000 BZD526244.00000 CRC
5000 BZD1315610.00000 CRC
10000 BZD2631220.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Belize Dollar
1 CRC0.00380 BZD
5 CRC0.01900 BZD
10 CRC0.03801 BZD
20 CRC0.07601 BZD
50 CRC0.19003 BZD
100 CRC0.38005 BZD
250 CRC0.95013 BZD
500 CRC1.90026 BZD
1000 CRC3.80052 BZD
2000 CRC7.60104 BZD
5000 CRC19.00260 BZD
10000 CRC38.00520 BZD