Belize dollars to Romanian leus today

Convert BZD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
2,280.42 ron

BZ$1.000 BZD = L2.280 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.30672.3300
Low2.27152.2715
Average2.28902.3007
Change-0.93%-1.37%
1 BZD to RON stats

The performance of BZD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3067 and a 30 day low of 2.2715. This means the 30 day average was 2.2890. The change for BZD to RON was -0.93.

The performance of BZD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3300 and a 90 day low of 2.2715. This means the 90 day average was 2.3007. The change for BZD to RON was -1.37.

How to convert Belize dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BZD2.28042 RON
5 BZD11.40210 RON
10 BZD22.80420 RON
20 BZD45.60840 RON
50 BZD114.02100 RON
100 BZD228.04200 RON
250 BZD570.10500 RON
500 BZD1,140.21000 RON
1000 BZD2,280.42000 RON
2000 BZD4,560.84000 RON
5000 BZD11,402.10000 RON
10000 BZD22,804.20000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Belize Dollar
1 RON0.43852 BZD
5 RON2.19258 BZD
10 RON4.38516 BZD
20 RON8.77032 BZD
50 RON21.92580 BZD
100 RON43.85160 BZD
250 RON109.62900 BZD
500 RON219.25800 BZD
1000 RON438.51600 BZD
2000 RON877.03200 BZD
5000 RON2,192.58000 BZD
10000 RON4,385.16000 BZD