1000 bzd
2271.09 ron

1.00000 BZD = 2.27109 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:46
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BZD2.27109 RON
5 BZD11.35545 RON
10 BZD22.71090 RON
20 BZD45.42180 RON
50 BZD113.55450 RON
100 BZD227.10900 RON
250 BZD567.77250 RON
500 BZD1135.54500 RON
1000 BZD2271.09000 RON
2000 BZD4542.18000 RON
5000 BZD11355.45000 RON
10000 BZD22710.90000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Belize Dollar
1 RON0.44032 BZD
5 RON2.20159 BZD
10 RON4.40318 BZD
20 RON8.80636 BZD
50 RON22.01590 BZD
100 RON44.03180 BZD
250 RON110.07950 BZD
500 RON220.15900 BZD
1000 RON440.31800 BZD
2000 RON880.63600 BZD
5000 RON2201.59000 BZD
10000 RON4403.18000 BZD