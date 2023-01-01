5 Romanian leus to Belize dollars

Convert RON to BZD at the real exchange rate

5 ron
2.22 bzd

1.00000 RON = 0.44386 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Belize Dollar
1 RON0.44386 BZD
5 RON2.21928 BZD
10 RON4.43856 BZD
20 RON8.87712 BZD
50 RON22.19280 BZD
100 RON44.38560 BZD
250 RON110.96400 BZD
500 RON221.92800 BZD
1000 RON443.85600 BZD
2000 RON887.71200 BZD
5000 RON2219.28000 BZD
10000 RON4438.56000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BZD2.25299 RON
5 BZD11.26495 RON
10 BZD22.52990 RON
20 BZD45.05980 RON
50 BZD112.64950 RON
100 BZD225.29900 RON
250 BZD563.24750 RON
500 BZD1126.49500 RON
1000 BZD2252.99000 RON
2000 BZD4505.98000 RON
5000 BZD11264.95000 RON
10000 BZD22529.90000 RON