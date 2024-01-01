Belize dollars to Romanian leus today

Convert BZD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
2,293.65 ron

1.000 BZD = 2.294 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.91.35983.1861.3440.7881.5341.659
1 ZAR0.05310.0724.4020.0710.0420.0810.088
1 CAD0.73613.904161.20.9890.581.1291.22
1 INR0.0120.2270.01610.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BZD2.29365 RON
5 BZD11.46825 RON
10 BZD22.93650 RON
20 BZD45.87300 RON
50 BZD114.68250 RON
100 BZD229.36500 RON
250 BZD573.41250 RON
500 BZD1,146.82500 RON
1000 BZD2,293.65000 RON
2000 BZD4,587.30000 RON
5000 BZD11,468.25000 RON
10000 BZD22,936.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Belize Dollar
1 RON0.43599 BZD
5 RON2.17993 BZD
10 RON4.35986 BZD
20 RON8.71972 BZD
50 RON21.79930 BZD
100 RON43.59860 BZD
250 RON108.99650 BZD
500 RON217.99300 BZD
1000 RON435.98600 BZD
2000 RON871.97200 BZD
5000 RON2,179.93000 BZD
10000 RON4,359.86000 BZD