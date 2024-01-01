Belize dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert BZD to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
3,377.65 ttd

BZ$1.000 BZD = TT$3.378 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
BZD to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.39133.3960
Low3.36903.3488
Average3.38243.3842
Change0.05%0.86%
View full history

1 BZD to TTD stats

The performance of BZD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3913 and a 30 day low of 3.3690. This means the 30 day average was 3.3824. The change for BZD to TTD was 0.05.

The performance of BZD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3960 and a 90 day low of 3.3488. This means the 90 day average was 3.3842. The change for BZD to TTD was 0.86.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BZD3.37765 TTD
5 BZD16.88825 TTD
10 BZD33.77650 TTD
20 BZD67.55300 TTD
50 BZD168.88250 TTD
100 BZD337.76500 TTD
250 BZD844.41250 TTD
500 BZD1,688.82500 TTD
1000 BZD3,377.65000 TTD
2000 BZD6,755.30000 TTD
5000 BZD16,888.25000 TTD
10000 BZD33,776.50000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 TTD0.29606 BZD
5 TTD1.48032 BZD
10 TTD2.96064 BZD
20 TTD5.92128 BZD
50 TTD14.80320 BZD
100 TTD29.60640 BZD
250 TTD74.01600 BZD
500 TTD148.03200 BZD
1000 TTD296.06400 BZD
2000 TTD592.12800 BZD
5000 TTD1,480.32000 BZD
10000 TTD2,960.64000 BZD