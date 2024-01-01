Belize dollars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BZD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
5,474.95 nok

BZ$1.000 BZD = kr5.475 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.51615.5161
Low5.27305.2251
Average5.41325.3569
Change3.60%0.74%
1 BZD to NOK stats

The performance of BZD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5161 and a 30 day low of 5.2730. This means the 30 day average was 5.4132. The change for BZD to NOK was 3.60.

The performance of BZD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5161 and a 90 day low of 5.2251. This means the 90 day average was 5.3569. The change for BZD to NOK was 0.74.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BZD5.47495 NOK
5 BZD27.37475 NOK
10 BZD54.74950 NOK
20 BZD109.49900 NOK
50 BZD273.74750 NOK
100 BZD547.49500 NOK
250 BZD1,368.73750 NOK
500 BZD2,737.47500 NOK
1000 BZD5,474.95000 NOK
2000 BZD10,949.90000 NOK
5000 BZD27,374.75000 NOK
10000 BZD54,749.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Belize Dollar
1 NOK0.18265 BZD
5 NOK0.91325 BZD
10 NOK1.82650 BZD
20 NOK3.65300 BZD
50 NOK9.13250 BZD
100 NOK18.26500 BZD
250 NOK45.66250 BZD
500 NOK91.32500 BZD
1000 NOK182.65000 BZD
2000 NOK365.30000 BZD
5000 NOK913.25000 BZD
10000 NOK1,826.50000 BZD