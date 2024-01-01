20 Norwegian kroner to Belize dollars

Convert NOK to BZD at the real exchange rate

20 nok
3.65 bzd

kr1.000 NOK = BZ$0.1827 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18960.1914
Low0.18130.1813
Average0.18460.1867
Change-3.69%-1.06%
View full history

1 NOK to BZD stats

The performance of NOK to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1896 and a 30 day low of 0.1813. This means the 30 day average was 0.1846. The change for NOK to BZD was -3.69.

The performance of NOK to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1914 and a 90 day low of 0.1813. This means the 90 day average was 0.1867. The change for NOK to BZD was -1.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Belize Dollar
1 NOK0.18265 BZD
5 NOK0.91325 BZD
10 NOK1.82650 BZD
20 NOK3.65300 BZD
50 NOK9.13250 BZD
100 NOK18.26500 BZD
250 NOK45.66250 BZD
500 NOK91.32500 BZD
1000 NOK182.65000 BZD
2000 NOK365.30000 BZD
5000 NOK913.25000 BZD
10000 NOK1,826.50000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BZD5.47495 NOK
5 BZD27.37475 NOK
10 BZD54.74950 NOK
20 BZD109.49900 NOK
50 BZD273.74750 NOK
100 BZD547.49500 NOK
250 BZD1,368.73750 NOK
500 BZD2,737.47500 NOK
1000 BZD5,474.95000 NOK
2000 BZD10,949.90000 NOK
5000 BZD27,374.75000 NOK
10000 BZD54,749.50000 NOK