1 Belize dollar to Norwegian kroner

Convert BZD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 bzd
5.25 nok

1.00000 BZD = 5.25295 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.88251.3484583.00911.34710.7935881.530921.63279
1 ZAR0.052959110.07141274.396090.07134120.04202770.08107640.0864709
1 CAD0.74159214.0031161.55890.9989990.5885191.135321.21086
1 INR0.01204690.2274750.016244610.01622830.009560250.01844290.01967

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BZD5.25295 NOK
5 BZD26.26475 NOK
10 BZD52.52950 NOK
20 BZD105.05900 NOK
50 BZD262.64750 NOK
100 BZD525.29500 NOK
250 BZD1313.23750 NOK
500 BZD2626.47500 NOK
1000 BZD5252.95000 NOK
2000 BZD10505.90000 NOK
5000 BZD26264.75000 NOK
10000 BZD52529.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Belize Dollar
1 NOK0.19037 BZD
5 NOK0.95185 BZD
10 NOK1.90369 BZD
20 NOK3.80738 BZD
50 NOK9.51845 BZD
100 NOK19.03690 BZD
250 NOK47.59225 BZD
500 NOK95.18450 BZD
1000 NOK190.36900 BZD
2000 NOK380.73800 BZD
5000 NOK951.84500 BZD
10000 NOK1903.69000 BZD