Belize dollars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BZD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
139,450 pkr

BZ$1.000 BZD = ₨139.5 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
BZD to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High139.5000139.7000
Low139.0000138.9130
Average139.2985139.3451
Change-0.04%0.07%
1 BZD to PKR stats

The performance of BZD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 139.5000 and a 30 day low of 139.0000. This means the 30 day average was 139.2985. The change for BZD to PKR was -0.04.

The performance of BZD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 139.7000 and a 90 day low of 138.9130. This means the 90 day average was 139.3451. The change for BZD to PKR was 0.07.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Belize dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BZD139.45000 PKR
5 BZD697.25000 PKR
10 BZD1,394.50000 PKR
20 BZD2,789.00000 PKR
50 BZD6,972.50000 PKR
100 BZD13,945.00000 PKR
250 BZD34,862.50000 PKR
500 BZD69,725.00000 PKR
1000 BZD139,450.00000 PKR
2000 BZD278,900.00000 PKR
5000 BZD697,250.00000 PKR
10000 BZD1,394,500.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Belize Dollar
1 PKR0.00717 BZD
5 PKR0.03586 BZD
10 PKR0.07171 BZD
20 PKR0.14342 BZD
50 PKR0.35855 BZD
100 PKR0.71710 BZD
250 PKR1.79276 BZD
500 PKR3.58552 BZD
1000 PKR7.17103 BZD
2000 PKR14.34206 BZD
5000 PKR35.85515 BZD
10000 PKR71.71030 BZD