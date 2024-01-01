Belize dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert BZD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
11,609 czk

BZ$1.000 BZD = Kč11.61 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BZD to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BZD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.749311.7493
Low11.548611.2711
Average11.647811.5491
Change-0.12%-0.40%
View full history

1 BZD to CZK stats

The performance of BZD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.7493 and a 30 day low of 11.5486. This means the 30 day average was 11.6478. The change for BZD to CZK was -0.12.

The performance of BZD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.7493 and a 90 day low of 11.2711. This means the 90 day average was 11.5491. The change for BZD to CZK was -0.40.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BZD11.60900 CZK
5 BZD58.04500 CZK
10 BZD116.09000 CZK
20 BZD232.18000 CZK
50 BZD580.45000 CZK
100 BZD1,160.90000 CZK
250 BZD2,902.25000 CZK
500 BZD5,804.50000 CZK
1000 BZD11,609.00000 CZK
2000 BZD23,218.00000 CZK
5000 BZD58,045.00000 CZK
10000 BZD116,090.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Belize Dollar
1 CZK0.08614 BZD
5 CZK0.43070 BZD
10 CZK0.86140 BZD
20 CZK1.72280 BZD
50 CZK4.30701 BZD
100 CZK8.61401 BZD
250 CZK21.53503 BZD
500 CZK43.07005 BZD
1000 CZK86.14010 BZD
2000 CZK172.28020 BZD
5000 CZK430.70050 BZD
10000 CZK861.40100 BZD