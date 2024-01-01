Belize dollars to Omani rials today

Convert BZD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
192.498 omr

BZ$1.000 BZD = ر.ع.0.1925 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19250.1925
Low0.19250.1924
Average0.19250.1925
Change-0.01%0.01%
1 BZD to OMR stats

The performance of BZD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1925 and a 30 day low of 0.1925. This means the 30 day average was 0.1925. The change for BZD to OMR was -0.01.

The performance of BZD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1925 and a 90 day low of 0.1924. This means the 90 day average was 0.1925. The change for BZD to OMR was 0.01.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BZD0.19250 OMR
5 BZD0.96249 OMR
10 BZD1.92498 OMR
20 BZD3.84996 OMR
50 BZD9.62490 OMR
100 BZD19.24980 OMR
250 BZD48.12450 OMR
500 BZD96.24900 OMR
1000 BZD192.49800 OMR
2000 BZD384.99600 OMR
5000 BZD962.49000 OMR
10000 BZD1,924.98000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Belize Dollar
1 OMR5.19487 BZD
5 OMR25.97435 BZD
10 OMR51.94870 BZD
20 OMR103.89740 BZD
50 OMR259.74350 BZD
100 OMR519.48700 BZD
250 OMR1,298.71750 BZD
500 OMR2,597.43500 BZD
1000 OMR5,194.87000 BZD
2000 OMR10,389.74000 BZD
5000 OMR25,974.35000 BZD
10000 OMR51,948.70000 BZD