100 Belize dollars to Omani rials

Convert BZD to OMR at the real exchange rate

100 bzd
19.250 omr

1.00000 BZD = 0.19250 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BZD0.19250 OMR
5 BZD0.96250 OMR
10 BZD1.92500 OMR
20 BZD3.85000 OMR
50 BZD9.62500 OMR
100 BZD19.25000 OMR
250 BZD48.12500 OMR
500 BZD96.25000 OMR
1000 BZD192.50000 OMR
2000 BZD385.00000 OMR
5000 BZD962.50000 OMR
10000 BZD1925.00000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Belize Dollar
1 OMR5.19481 BZD
5 OMR25.97405 BZD
10 OMR51.94810 BZD
20 OMR103.89620 BZD
50 OMR259.74050 BZD
100 OMR519.48100 BZD
250 OMR1298.70250 BZD
500 OMR2597.40500 BZD
1000 OMR5194.81000 BZD
2000 OMR10389.62000 BZD
5000 OMR25974.05000 BZD
10000 OMR51948.10000 BZD