Belize dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert BZD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
7,475 ghs

BZ$1.000 BZD = GH¢7.475 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

BZD to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.47507.4750
Low7.32506.6850
Average7.37787.1502
Change2.05%11.82%
View full history

1 BZD to GHS stats

The performance of BZD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.4750 and a 30 day low of 7.3250. This means the 30 day average was 7.3778. The change for BZD to GHS was 2.05.

The performance of BZD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.4750 and a 90 day low of 6.6850. This means the 90 day average was 7.1502. The change for BZD to GHS was 11.82.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BZD7.47500 GHS
5 BZD37.37500 GHS
10 BZD74.75000 GHS
20 BZD149.50000 GHS
50 BZD373.75000 GHS
100 BZD747.50000 GHS
250 BZD1,868.75000 GHS
500 BZD3,737.50000 GHS
1000 BZD7,475.00000 GHS
2000 BZD14,950.00000 GHS
5000 BZD37,375.00000 GHS
10000 BZD74,750.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Belize Dollar
1 GHS0.13378 BZD
5 GHS0.66890 BZD
10 GHS1.33779 BZD
20 GHS2.67558 BZD
50 GHS6.68895 BZD
100 GHS13.37790 BZD
250 GHS33.44475 BZD
500 GHS66.88950 BZD
1000 GHS133.77900 BZD
2000 GHS267.55800 BZD
5000 GHS668.89500 BZD
10000 GHS1,337.79000 BZD