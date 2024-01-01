Belize dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert BZD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
1,876.65 sar

BZ$1.000 BZD = SR1.877 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.87671.8767
Low1.87531.8750
Average1.87561.8755
Change0.06%0.08%
1 BZD to SAR stats

The performance of BZD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8767 and a 30 day low of 1.8753. This means the 30 day average was 1.8756. The change for BZD to SAR was 0.06.

The performance of BZD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8767 and a 90 day low of 1.8750. This means the 90 day average was 1.8755. The change for BZD to SAR was 0.08.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Belize dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 BZD1.87665 SAR
5 BZD9.38325 SAR
10 BZD18.76650 SAR
20 BZD37.53300 SAR
50 BZD93.83250 SAR
100 BZD187.66500 SAR
250 BZD469.16250 SAR
500 BZD938.32500 SAR
1000 BZD1,876.65000 SAR
2000 BZD3,753.30000 SAR
5000 BZD9,383.25000 SAR
10000 BZD18,766.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Belize Dollar
1 SAR0.53286 BZD
5 SAR2.66432 BZD
10 SAR5.32864 BZD
20 SAR10.65728 BZD
50 SAR26.64320 BZD
100 SAR53.28640 BZD
250 SAR133.21600 BZD
500 SAR266.43200 BZD
1000 SAR532.86400 BZD
2000 SAR1,065.72800 BZD
5000 SAR2,664.32000 BZD
10000 SAR5,328.64000 BZD