1000 bzd
1860.57 sar

1.00000 BZD = 1.86057 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 BZD1.86057 SAR
5 BZD9.30285 SAR
10 BZD18.60570 SAR
20 BZD37.21140 SAR
50 BZD93.02850 SAR
100 BZD186.05700 SAR
250 BZD465.14250 SAR
500 BZD930.28500 SAR
1000 BZD1860.57000 SAR
2000 BZD3721.14000 SAR
5000 BZD9302.85000 SAR
10000 BZD18605.70000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Belize Dollar
1 SAR0.53747 BZD
5 SAR2.68735 BZD
10 SAR5.37470 BZD
20 SAR10.74940 BZD
50 SAR26.87350 BZD
100 SAR53.74700 BZD
250 SAR134.36750 BZD
500 SAR268.73500 BZD
1000 SAR537.47000 BZD
2000 SAR1074.94000 BZD
5000 SAR2687.35000 BZD
10000 SAR5374.70000 BZD