Belize dollars to Swedish kronor today

Convert BZD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
5,290.90 sek

BZ$1.000 BZD = kr5.291 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.41965.4561
Low5.23805.1924
Average5.32165.3101
Change0.74%-2.25%
1 BZD to SEK stats

The performance of BZD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.4196 and a 30 day low of 5.2380. This means the 30 day average was 5.3216. The change for BZD to SEK was 0.74.

The performance of BZD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4561 and a 90 day low of 5.1924. This means the 90 day average was 5.3101. The change for BZD to SEK was -2.25.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BZD5.29090 SEK
5 BZD26.45450 SEK
10 BZD52.90900 SEK
20 BZD105.81800 SEK
50 BZD264.54500 SEK
100 BZD529.09000 SEK
250 BZD1,322.72500 SEK
500 BZD2,645.45000 SEK
1000 BZD5,290.90000 SEK
2000 BZD10,581.80000 SEK
5000 BZD26,454.50000 SEK
10000 BZD52,909.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Belize Dollar
1 SEK0.18900 BZD
5 SEK0.94502 BZD
10 SEK1.89004 BZD
20 SEK3.78008 BZD
50 SEK9.45020 BZD
100 SEK18.90040 BZD
250 SEK47.25100 BZD
500 SEK94.50200 BZD
1000 SEK189.00400 BZD
2000 SEK378.00800 BZD
5000 SEK945.02000 BZD
10000 SEK1,890.04000 BZD