Belize dollars to Namibian dollars today

Convert BZD to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
9,142.65 nad

BZ$1.000 BZD = $9.143 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BZD to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BZD to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.21659.4830
Low8.97798.9677
Average9.10499.1690
Change0.10%-1.41%
View full history

1 BZD to NAD stats

The performance of BZD to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.2165 and a 30 day low of 8.9779. This means the 30 day average was 9.1049. The change for BZD to NAD was 0.10.

The performance of BZD to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4830 and a 90 day low of 8.9677. This means the 90 day average was 9.1690. The change for BZD to NAD was -1.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.